Football: Ligue 1 Promotion/relegation Play-off Result

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 31, 2024 | 02:10 AM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Ligue 1 promotion/relegation play-off result on Thursday:

1st leg

In Saint-Etienne, France

Saint-Etienne 2 (Sissoko 19, Cardona 80) Metz 1 (Traore 45)

June 2: 2nd leg, Metz, France

