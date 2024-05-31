Football: Ligue 1 Promotion/relegation Play-off Result
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 31, 2024 | 02:10 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Ligue 1 promotion/relegation play-off result on Thursday:
1st leg
In Saint-Etienne, France
Saint-Etienne 2 (Sissoko 19, Cardona 80) Metz 1 (Traore 45)
