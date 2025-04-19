Open Menu

Football: Ligue 1 Results

Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2025 | 10:20 PM

Football: Ligue 1 results

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) French Ligue 1 results on Saturday:

Paris Saint-Germain 2 (Doue 8, Ramos 50) Le Havre 1 (Soumare 60)

Playing later (all times GMT)

Monaco v Strasbourg (1700), Marseille v Montpellier (1905)

Sunday

Lille v Auxerre (1300), Nice v Angers, Brest v Lens, Reims v Toulouse (all 1515), Saint-Etienne v Lyon (1845)

Played Friday

Rennes 2 (Truffert 23, Meite 86) Nantes 1 (Mohamed 54)

