Football: Ligue 1 Results
Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2025 | 10:20 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) French Ligue 1 results on Saturday:
Paris Saint-Germain 2 (Doue 8, Ramos 50) Le Havre 1 (Soumare 60)
Playing later (all times GMT)
Monaco v Strasbourg (1700), Marseille v Montpellier (1905)
Sunday
Lille v Auxerre (1300), Nice v Angers, Brest v Lens, Reims v Toulouse (all 1515), Saint-Etienne v Lyon (1845)
Played Friday
Rennes 2 (Truffert 23, Meite 86) Nantes 1 (Mohamed 54)
