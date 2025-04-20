Football: Ligue 1 Results - 1st Update
Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2025 | 12:40 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) French Ligue 1 results on Saturday:
Paris Saint-Germain 2 (Doue 8, Ramos 50) Le Havre 1 (Soumare 60)
Monaco 0 Strasbourg 0
Playing later (all times GMT)
Marseille v Montpellier (1905)
Sunday
Lille v Auxerre (1300), Nice v Angers, Brest v Lens, Reims v Toulouse (all 1515), Saint-Etienne v Lyon (1845)
Played Friday
Rennes 2 (Truffert 23, Meite 86) Nantes 1 (Mohamed 54)
