Football: Moriyasu picks battle-tested squad as World Cup berth looms

CHIBA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Japan manager Hajime Moriyasu named a familiar-looking squad Thursday for next week's World Cup qualifiers with an early ticket to the 2026 tournament up for grabs.

Group C leaders Japan can clinch an eighth straight World Cup finals berth with three matches to spare by beating Bahrain in their Asian final-round qualifier at Saitama Stadium on March 20, while a draw may also be enough, depending on other results.

"We'll look to give our all, to share the joy of winning the match, and World Cup qualification, with supporters and the people of Japan," Moriyasu told a press conference in Chiba, near Tokyo.

"Nothing is decided yet and I believe we should prioritize how we can play to our abilities to win the game right in front of us, and make sure of securing World Cup qualification."

Kaoru Mitoma and Takefusa Kubo were among the regular call-ups, while Feyenoord forward Ayase Ueda has been recalled after a spell on the sidelines.

Rennes forward Kyogo Furuhashi has kept his place despite limited playing time since his January move from Celtic to Rennes.

Bayern Munich defender Hiroki Ito also earned a recall, having recovered from a long-term injury suffered soon after joining the German giants in the summer.

The Samurai Blue will take on Saudi Arabia on March 25, also at Saitama Stadium, in a potential dead-rubber match for the hosts that may provide an opportunity to experiment with new players.

National team director Masakuni Yamamoto emphasized, however, that all results matter in terms of FIFA rankings, which will impact the seeding for the draw for the finals in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Moriyasu also hinted there will be further call-ups after the weekend, having only named 25 players instead of

his usual 27.