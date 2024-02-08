Football: Paths To Asian Cup Final
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2024 | 02:20 PM
Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Hosts and holders Qatar face Jordan on Saturday in the final of the Asian Cup. Here is how the two teams got there:
QATAR
v Lebanon 3-0 - group phase
v Tajikistan 1-0 - group phase
v China 1-0 - group phase
v Palestine 2-1 - last 16
v Uzbekistan 1-1 (3-2 on penalties) - quarter-finals
v Iran 3-2 - semi-finals
JORDAN
v Malaysia 4-0 - group phase
v South Korea 2-2 - group phase
v Bahrain 0-1 - group phase
v Iraq 3-2 - last 16
v Tajikistan - 1-0 - quarter-finals
v South Korea 2-0 - semi-finals
