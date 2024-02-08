Open Menu

Football: Paths To Asian Cup Final

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Football: Paths to Asian Cup final

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Hosts and holders Qatar face Jordan on Saturday in the final of the Asian Cup. Here is how the two teams got there:

QATAR

v Lebanon 3-0 - group phase

v Tajikistan 1-0 - group phase

v China 1-0 - group phase

v Palestine 2-1 - last 16

v Uzbekistan 1-1 (3-2 on penalties) - quarter-finals

v Iran 3-2 - semi-finals

JORDAN

v Malaysia 4-0 - group phase

v South Korea 2-2 - group phase

v Bahrain 0-1 - group phase

v Iraq 3-2 - last 16

v Tajikistan - 1-0 - quarter-finals

v South Korea 2-0 - semi-finals

Related Topics

Palestine Iran China Iraq Qatar Uzbekistan Bahrain Tajikistan South Korea Lebanon Malaysia Asia

Recent Stories

Polling ends peacefully in Sargodha

Polling ends peacefully in Sargodha

18 minutes ago
 China allocates 40 mln yuan for Hubei, Hunan disas ..

China allocates 40 mln yuan for Hubei, Hunan disaster recovery

19 minutes ago
 Polling concludes in Faisalabad peacefully

Polling concludes in Faisalabad peacefully

19 minutes ago
 Elections 2024: Polling concludes peacefully in Ra ..

Elections 2024: Polling concludes peacefully in Rawalpindi district

19 minutes ago
 PFC to take part in 3-day Las Vegas USA Expo

PFC to take part in 3-day Las Vegas USA Expo

19 minutes ago
 Germany's Scholz urges EU, US to do more on Ukrain ..

Germany's Scholz urges EU, US to do more on Ukraine aid

19 minutes ago
Stock markets mostly advance as investors track co ..

Stock markets mostly advance as investors track company earnings

17 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General receives Ambassador of Burki ..

OIC Secretary-General receives Ambassador of Burkina Faso to Saudi Arabia

30 minutes ago
 Caretaker Federal Interior Minister Dr. Gohar Ijaz ..

Caretaker Federal Interior Minister Dr. Gohar Ijaz visits control room, poling s ..

31 minutes ago
 Polling of votes concludes in KP, counting of ball ..

Polling of votes concludes in KP, counting of ballot papers starts

31 minutes ago
 Election 2024: Polling time comes to end

Election 2024: Polling time comes to end

1 hour ago
 President Alvi congratulates Ilham Aliyev on his v ..

President Alvi congratulates Ilham Aliyev on his victory in Azerbaijan's preside ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From World