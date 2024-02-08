Football: Paths to Asian Cup final

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Hosts and holders Qatar face Jordan on Saturday in the final of the Asian Cup. Here is how the two teams got there:

QATAR

v Lebanon 3-0 - group phase

v Tajikistan 1-0 - group phase

v China 1-0 - group phase

v Palestine 2-1 - last 16

v Uzbekistan 1-1 (3-2 on penalties) - quarter-finals

v Iran 3-2 - semi-finals

JORDAN

v Malaysia 4-0 - group phase

v South Korea 2-2 - group phase

v Bahrain 0-1 - group phase

v Iraq 3-2 - last 16

v Tajikistan - 1-0 - quarter-finals

v South Korea 2-0 - semi-finals