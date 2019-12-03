UrduPoint.com
Football Player Lionel Messi Wins This Year's Ballon D'Or Award

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 04:50 AM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) Lionel Messi, a forward for Barcelona football club, has received this year's Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) prize, awarded annually by France Football magazine.

The official ceremony took place on Monday, in Paris.

"Lionel Messi from @FCBarcelona is the 2019 Ballon d'Or winner! THAT'S HIS SIXTH ONE!" France Football's official Twitter account announced.

Apart from the Ballon d'Or, the Yashin Trophy, established this year and named after legendary Soviet goalkeeper Lev Yashin, has been awarded to Alisson Ramses Becker, a goalkeeper for Liverpool football club.

