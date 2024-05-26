Open Menu

Football: Recent French Cup Winners

Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2024 | 09:40 AM

Football: Recent French Cup winners

Lille, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Recent winners of the French Cup after Paris Saint-Germain beat Lyon 2-1 in Saturday's final:

2023/24: Paris Saint-Germain

2022/23: Toulouse

2021/22: Nantes

2020/21: Paris Saint-Germain

2019/20: Paris Saint-Germain

2018/19: Rennes

2017/18: Paris Saint-Germain

2016/17: Paris Saint-Germain

2015/16: Paris Saint-Germain

2014/15: Paris Saint-Germain

Most overall titles (most recent win in brackets):

15 - Paris Saint-Germain (2024)

10 - Marseille (1989)

6 - Saint-Etienne (1977), Lille (2011)

afp

Related Topics

Saint-Etienne Lille Marseille Lyon Paris PSG

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024

21 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

1 hour ago
 Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy cand ..

Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024

13 hours ago
 Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

15 hours ago
 Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in se ..

Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match

15 hours ago
 Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T2 ..

Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024

15 hours ago
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Effor ..

Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..

16 hours ago
 Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

16 hours ago
 Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

17 hours ago
 Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chi ..

Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project

18 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakista ..

T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches  may disappoi ..

21 hours ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..

21 hours ago

More Stories From World