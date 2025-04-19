Football: Scottish Cup Semi-final Results
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2025 | 07:30 PM
Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) Scottish Cup results on Saturday (aet denotes after extra time:
Semi-finals
Hearts 1 (Shankland 28) Aberdeen 2 (Gordon 18-og, Dabbagh 118) aet
Playing Sunday
St Johnstone v Celtic (1400 GMT)
afp
Recent Stories
Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..
Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..
Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison
CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan
Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow
Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model
US announces new port fees for Chinese ships amid trade war
Earthquake tremors hit Islamabad, Lahore and parts of Pakistan- April 19
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2025
Model Faheema Awan opens up about losing her husband on Eid
More Stories From World
-
Football: Scottish Cup semi-final results4 minutes ago
-
Xi returns to Beijing after state visits to Vietnam, Malaysia, Cambodia4 minutes ago
-
Hamas says fate of US-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander unknown after strike34 minutes ago
-
From Messi to Trump, AI action figures are the rage54 minutes ago
-
Tennis: WTA Stuttgart results2 hours ago
-
Tunisia opposition figures get prison terms in mass trial2 hours ago
-
Money, power, violence in high-stakes Philippine elections4 hours ago
-
Humanoid robots stride into the future with world's first half-marathon4 hours ago
-
Tunisia opposition figures get prison terms in mass trial5 hours ago
-
US Supreme Court pauses deportation of Venezuelans from Texas6 hours ago
-
Celtics chase second straight NBA title in playoff field led by Thunder, Cavs7 hours ago
-
Tunisia opposition figures get prison terms after mass trial7 hours ago