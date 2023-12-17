Open Menu

Football: Scottish League Cup Final Result

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 17, 2023 | 10:50 PM

Football: Scottish League Cup final result

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) result from the Scottish League Cup final on Sunday:

Rangers 1 (Tavernier 76) Aberdeen 0

