Football: Scottish League Cup Result

Faizan Hashmi Published November 05, 2023 | 01:30 AM

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) Scottish League Cup result on Saturday:

Semi-finals

Hibernian 0 Aberdeen 1

Playing Sunday

Rangers v Hearts

