Football: Scottish Premiership Result
Sumaira FH Published December 08, 2024 | 10:01 PM
Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Scottish Premiership result on Sunday:
Ross County 0 Rangers 3 (Igamane 6, Danilo 37, Tavernier 86)
Played Saturday
Aberdeen 1 (Clarkson 56) St Johnstone 1 (Kirk 25)
Celtic 3 (Engels 6, Newell 54-og, Furuhashi 84) Hibernian 0
Dundee Utd 1 (Dalby 79) Kilmarnock 1 (Anderson 90+5-pen)
Hearts 2 (Shankland 21, 31) Dundee 0
St Mirren 0 Motherwell 1 (Watt 90+4)
afp
