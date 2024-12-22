Football: Scottish Premiership result

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published December 22, 2024

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Early Scottish Premiership result on Sunday:

Dundee United 0 Celtic 0

Playing later

Hearts v St Johnstone (1500 GMT)

Played Saturday

Aberdeen 1 (Keskinen 14) Hibernian 3 (Youan 18, Cadden 35, Boyle 49)

Rangers 1 (Cerny 46) Dundee 0

Ross County 1 (Efete 46) St Mirren 2 (Iacovitti 27, Smyth 89)

Played Friday

Motherwell 1 (Gordon 17) Kilmarnock 1 (Polworth 74)

More Stories From World