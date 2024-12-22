Football: Scottish Premiership Result
Muhammad Irfan Published December 22, 2024 | 07:40 PM
Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Early Scottish Premiership result on Sunday:
Dundee United 0 Celtic 0
Playing later
Hearts v St Johnstone (1500 GMT)
Played Saturday
Aberdeen 1 (Keskinen 14) Hibernian 3 (Youan 18, Cadden 35, Boyle 49)
Ross County 1 (Efete 46) St Mirren 2 (Iacovitti 27, Smyth 89)
Played Friday
Motherwell 1 (Gordon 17) Kilmarnock 1 (Polworth 74)
