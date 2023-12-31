Open Menu

Football: Scottish Premiership Results

Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Football: Scottish Premiership results

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) Scottish Premiership results on Saturday:

Celtic 2 (Bernardo 25, Furuhashi 47) Rangers 1 (Tavernier 88)

Aberdeen 0 St.

Mirren 3 (O'Hara 12, Ayunga 78, Kiltie 90+3-pen)

Motherwell 3 (Spittal 14, Bair 19, 35) Livingston 1 (Pittman 23)

Hearts 2 (Vargas 71, Shankland 79) Ross County 2 (Cochrane 55-og, Dhanda 61)

Kilmarnock 2 (Wright 85, McKenzie 90+3) Dundee 2 (McCowan 35, Shaughnessy 90+5)

Related Topics

Rangers Cochrane Livingston Aberdeen Dundee

Recent Stories

South Africa files case at UN's top court accusing ..

28 minutes ago
 ECP files review plea against PHC decision on PTI ..

ECP files review plea against PHC decision on PTI 'bat' symbol

47 minutes ago
 CM visits Rwp Ring Road Project to review construc ..

CM visits Rwp Ring Road Project to review construction work

48 minutes ago
 Prof Nazir Ahmad Shawl’s funeral prayer offered ..

Prof Nazir Ahmad Shawl’s funeral prayer offered in London

48 minutes ago
 ROs declare 414 candidates for 9 constituencies in ..

ROs declare 414 candidates for 9 constituencies in Hyderabad as validly nominate ..

48 minutes ago
 Immunization necessary for building healthy societ ..

Immunization necessary for building healthy society: Commissioner

48 minutes ago
Levies Force responsibility to maintain law & orde ..

Levies Force responsibility to maintain law & order situation in Kachhi: DC

48 minutes ago
 Unity-Democratic Alliance secures clean sweep in P ..

Unity-Democratic Alliance secures clean sweep in PPC Elections

47 minutes ago
 SP inspects various polling stations to ensure tra ..

SP inspects various polling stations to ensure transparent election in Chaman

47 minutes ago
 GCU holds Business ideas awards 2023

GCU holds Business ideas awards 2023

47 minutes ago
 Free, fair election is pivotal for Pakistan's futu ..

Free, fair election is pivotal for Pakistan's future: Siraj ul Haq

47 minutes ago
 PML-N ready for vigorous contest in upcoming elect ..

PML-N ready for vigorous contest in upcoming elections: Dastgir

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World