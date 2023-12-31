Football: Scottish Premiership Results
Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2023 | 12:10 AM
Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) Scottish Premiership results on Saturday:
Celtic 2 (Bernardo 25, Furuhashi 47) Rangers 1 (Tavernier 88)
Aberdeen 0 St.
Mirren 3 (O'Hara 12, Ayunga 78, Kiltie 90+3-pen)
Motherwell 3 (Spittal 14, Bair 19, 35) Livingston 1 (Pittman 23)
Hearts 2 (Vargas 71, Shankland 79) Ross County 2 (Cochrane 55-og, Dhanda 61)
Kilmarnock 2 (Wright 85, McKenzie 90+3) Dundee 2 (McCowan 35, Shaughnessy 90+5)