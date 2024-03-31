Football: Scottish Premiership Results
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2024 | 10:00 PM
Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Scottish Premiership results on Sunday:
Livingston 0 Celtic 3 (Brandon 49-og, Bernardo 72, O'Riley 82)
Played Saturday
Aberdeen 2 (Miovski 5, McGrath 78) Ross County 1 (Murray 26)
Hearts 1 (Vargas 10) Kilmarnock 1 (Watkins 67)
Motherwell 1 (Bair 74) St Mirren 1 (Fraser 18)
Rangers 3 (Tavernier 26, Desssers 45+7, Matondo 85) Hibernian 1 (Maolida 45+2)
St Johnstone 1 (Sidibeh 60) Dundee 2 (Cameron 6, Bakayoko 80).
