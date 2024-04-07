Open Menu

Published April 07, 2024

Football: Scottish Premiership results

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) Scottish Premiership result on Sunday:

Rangers 3 (Tavernier 55-pen, Sima 86, Matondo 90+3) Celtic 3 (Maeda 1, O'Riley 34-pen, Idah 87)

Played Saturday

Kilmarnock 1 (Vassell 63) Ross County 0

Dundee 2 (McGhee 37, McCowan 70) Motherwell 3 (Gent 79, Bair 81, Moses 90+3)

Livingston 0 Aberdeen 0

St Mirren 1 (Olusanya 68) Hearts 2 (Grant 33-pen, Mandron 59-og)

Hibernian 1 (Cadden 56) St Johnstone 2 (Sidibeh 49, Gallacher 81)

