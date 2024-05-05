Football: Scottish Premiership Results
Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2024 | 07:20 PM
Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Scottish Premiership results on Sunday:
Rangers 4 (Silva 45+8, Davies 62, Lundstram 70, Souttar 90+3) Kilmarnock 1 (Tavernier 12-og)
Played Saturday
Aberdeen 1 (Miovski 68-pen) St Johnstone 0
Celtic 3 (Furuhashi 4, 21, O'Riley 87) Hearts 0
Dundee 1 (Mellon 76) St Mirren 3 (Gogic 38, Tanser 59, Olusanya 72)
Motherwell 4 (Bair 21-pen, 68, Nicholson 45+2, Casey 74) Livingston 1 (Nouble 77)
Ross County 2 (Murray 21, White 88) Hibernian 1 (Maolida 15)
afp
