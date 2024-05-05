Open Menu

Football: Scottish Premiership Results

Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2024 | 07:20 PM

Football: Scottish Premiership results

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Scottish Premiership results on Sunday:

Rangers 4 (Silva 45+8, Davies 62, Lundstram 70, Souttar 90+3) Kilmarnock 1 (Tavernier 12-og)

Played Saturday

Aberdeen 1 (Miovski 68-pen) St Johnstone 0

Celtic 3 (Furuhashi 4, 21, O'Riley 87) Hearts 0

Dundee 1 (Mellon 76) St Mirren 3 (Gogic 38, Tanser 59, Olusanya 72)

Motherwell 4 (Bair 21-pen, 68, Nicholson 45+2, Casey 74) Livingston 1 (Nouble 77)

Ross County 2 (Murray 21, White 88) Hibernian 1 (Maolida 15)

afp

Related Topics

Rangers Livingston Aberdeen Dundee Sunday

Recent Stories

Over 37% Tobacco tax increase suggested to save li ..

Over 37% Tobacco tax increase suggested to save lives, boost revenue

59 minutes ago
 Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, ..

Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, pledging $100,000 to every pla ..

3 hours ago
 Citizens join Al Barsha Police in “An Hour for D ..

Citizens join Al Barsha Police in “An Hour for Dubai” Initiative

3 hours ago
 Art can be a powerful tool to relieve stress, Expe ..

Art can be a powerful tool to relieve stress, Experts say at Sharjah Children’ ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024

12 hours ago
Bugti assures transporters for addressing their pr ..

Bugti assures transporters for addressing their problems

21 hours ago
 Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohamm ..

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets foreign min ..

22 hours ago
 3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered

3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered

22 hours ago
 1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: ..

1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: DC

22 hours ago
 Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziris ..

Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziristan IBO: ISPR

22 hours ago
 Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, inv ..

Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, investment ties

22 hours ago

More Stories From World