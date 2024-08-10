Open Menu

Football: Scottish Premiership Results

Sumaira FH Published August 10, 2024 | 11:30 PM

Football: Scottish Premiership results

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) Scottish Premiership results on Saturday:

Rangers 2 (Dessers 13, Cerny 24) Motherwell 1 (Propper 17-og)

Ross County 1 (Hale 90+5) Dundee United 1 (Babunski 48)

Playing later

Dundee v Hearts (1630 GMT)

Playing Sunday (1400 GMT unless stated)

Aberdeen v St Mirren

Hibernian v Celtic (1130 GMT)

Kilmarnock v St Johnstone

