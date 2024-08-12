Football: Scottish Premiership results

Open Menu

Published August 12, 2024

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2024) Scottish Premiership results on Sunday:

Hibernian 0 Celtic 2 (Kuhn 3, McGregor 19)

Aberdeen 3 (Gueye 39, McGrath 54, Besuijen 81) St. Mirren 1 (Olusanya 45+3)

Kilmarnock 0 St.

Johnstone 3 (Sidibeh 3, 33, Kimpioka 81-pen)

Played Saturday

Dundee 3 (Tiffoney 23, Taylor 45+2-og, McCowan 45+5-pen) Hearts 1 (Kent 61)

Rangers 2 (Dessers 13, Cerny 24) Motherwell 1 (Propper 17-og)

Ross County 1 (Hale 90+5) Dundee United 1 (Babunski 48)

