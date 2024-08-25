Football: Scottish Premiership Results
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 25, 2024 | 07:10 PM
Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Scottish Premiership results on Sunday:
St Mirren 0 Celtic 3 (McGregor 3, Hatate 33, Johnston 71)
Playing later (both 1400 GMT)
Motherwell v Hearts, Aberdeen v Kilmarnock
Played Saturday
Hibernian 2 (Boyle 45, Bowie 72) Dundee 2 (Tiffoney 9, Murray 88)
Dundee United 2 (Stephenson 54, Sanders 88-og) St Johnstone 0
Rangers 6 (Dessers 18, 58, Matondo 45, 69, Lawrence 65, Danilo 90) Ross County 0
afp
