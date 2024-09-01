Open Menu

Football: Scottish Premiership Results

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 01, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Football: Scottish Premiership results

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Scottish Premiership results on Sunday:

Celtic 3 (Maeda 17, Furuhashi 40, McGregor 75) Rangers 0

Playing later

Hearts v Dundee United, Kilmarnock v Hibernian (both 1400)

Played Saturday

Dundee 2 (Main 30, Larkeche 55) St Mirren 2 (Olusanya 26, Mandron 36)

St Johnstone 1 (Kimpioka 64) Motherwell 2 (Casey 11, Moses 90+4)

Ross County 0 Aberdeen 1 (Nisbet 90+8)

