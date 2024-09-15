Open Menu

Football: Scottish Premiership Results

September 15, 2024

Football: Scottish Premiership results

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Scottish Premiership result on Sunday:

Dundee United 0 Rangers 1 (Lawrence 7)

Played Saturday

Aberdeen 2 (Gueye 27, 80) Motherwell 1 (Moses 88)

Ross County 2 (Wright 6, White 45+4-pen) Dundee 0

Hibernian 2 (Kukharevych 45+1, Boyle 72) St.

Johnstone 0

St. Mirren 2 (Olusanya 7, O'Hara 41-pen) Kilmarnock 2 (Watkins 11, Ayunga 71-og)

Celtic 2 (Engels 52-pen, McCowan 89) Hearts 0

