Football: Scottish Premiership Results
Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2024 | 07:20 PM
Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Scottish Premiership result on Sunday:
Rangers 1 (Lawrence 34) Hibernian 0
Played Saturday
Hearts 1 (Shankland 90+6) Ross County 1 (Hale 35)
Motherwell 2 (Miller 19-pen, 44) St.
Mirren 1 (Phillips 9)
Dundee 1 (Murray 45-pen) Aberdeen 2 (Nisbet 15, Keskinen 32)
Kilmarnock 3 (Watson 47, 58, Watkins 64) Dundee United 3 (Moult 21, Sibbald 79, Graham 90+9-pen)
St. Johnstone 0 Celtic 6 (Furuhashi 35, 45, Bernardo 43, McGregor 54, Maeda 72, Idah 83)
