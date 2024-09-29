Open Menu

Football: Scottish Premiership Results

Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2024 | 07:20 PM

Football: Scottish Premiership results

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Scottish Premiership result on Sunday:

Rangers 1 (Lawrence 34) Hibernian 0

Played Saturday

Hearts 1 (Shankland 90+6) Ross County 1 (Hale 35)

Motherwell 2 (Miller 19-pen, 44) St.

Mirren 1 (Phillips 9)

Dundee 1 (Murray 45-pen) Aberdeen 2 (Nisbet 15, Keskinen 32)

Kilmarnock 3 (Watson 47, 58, Watkins 64) Dundee United 3 (Moult 21, Sibbald 79, Graham 90+9-pen)

St. Johnstone 0 Celtic 6 (Furuhashi 35, 45, Bernardo 43, McGregor 54, Maeda 72, Idah 83)

