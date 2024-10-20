Open Menu

Football: Scottish Premiership Results

Published October 20, 2024

Football: Scottish Premiership results

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Scottish Premiership results on Sunday:

Kilmarnock 1 (Watkins 87) Rangers 0

Played Saturday

Celtic 2 (Hatate 24, Furuhashi 27) Aberdeen 2 (Sokler 50, Shinnie 60)

Dundee Utd 3 (Dalby 20, Stephenson 90+3, Ubochioma 90+9) Hibernian 2 (O'Hora 43, Gayle 72)

Hearts 4 (Vargas 15, Oyegoke 47, Wilson 86, Spitall 90+3) St Mirren 0

Motherwell 0 Dundee 1 (Cameron 38)

St Johnstone 3 (Kimpioka 16, 45, Kirk 90+4) Ross County 0

