Football: Scottish Premiership Results
Sumaira FH Published October 20, 2024 | 06:20 PM
Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Scottish Premiership results on Sunday:
Kilmarnock 1 (Watkins 87) Rangers 0
Played Saturday
Celtic 2 (Hatate 24, Furuhashi 27) Aberdeen 2 (Sokler 50, Shinnie 60)
Dundee Utd 3 (Dalby 20, Stephenson 90+3, Ubochioma 90+9) Hibernian 2 (O'Hora 43, Gayle 72)
Hearts 4 (Vargas 15, Oyegoke 47, Wilson 86, Spitall 90+3) St Mirren 0
Motherwell 0 Dundee 1 (Cameron 38)
St Johnstone 3 (Kimpioka 16, 45, Kirk 90+4) Ross County 0
