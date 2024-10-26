Football: Scottish Premiership Results
Faizan Hashmi Published October 26, 2024 | 09:20 PM
Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Scottish Premiership results on Saturday:
Dundee 1 (Murray 12) St Johnstone 2 (Carey 64, Clark 90)
Ross County 2 (White 61, Wright 82-og) Kilmarnock 1 (Ndaba 39)
Playing later
Aberdeen v Dundee United (1630 GMT)
Playing Sunday (1500 GMT unless stated)
Hibernian v Hearts (1200 GMT)
Motherwell v Celtic
Rangers v St Mirren
afp
Recent Stories
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM
Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels
Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds with Centre: CM
Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual interest in digital media, public ..
More Stories From World
-
Football: German Bundesliga results7 minutes ago
-
Football: English Championship results7 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League results7 minutes ago
-
Situation in northern Gaza 'catastrophic': WHO chief27 minutes ago
-
Lebanon state media says Israel army blows up houses in border village47 minutes ago
-
Georgia votes in crucial test for democracy, EU ambitions47 minutes ago
-
France's Macron looks to repair ties with Morocco on state visit1 hour ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A result1 hour ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table1 hour ago
-
Brignone wins ski World Cup opener as Shiffrin flops1 hour ago
-
Hussain says Pakistan have found 'kryptonite to Bazball' with England series win1 hour ago
-
Brignone wins ski World Cup opener as Shiffrin flops1 hour ago