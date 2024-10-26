Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published October 26, 2024 | 09:20 PM

Football: Scottish Premiership results

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Scottish Premiership results on Saturday:

Dundee 1 (Murray 12) St Johnstone 2 (Carey 64, Clark 90)

Ross County 2 (White 61, Wright 82-og) Kilmarnock 1 (Ndaba 39)

Playing later

Aberdeen v Dundee United (1630 GMT)

Playing Sunday (1500 GMT unless stated)

Hibernian v Hearts (1200 GMT)

Motherwell v Celtic

Rangers v St Mirren

afp

More Stories From World