Football: Scottish Premiership results

Sumaira FH Published November 10, 2024 | 01:10 AM

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Scottish Premiership results on Saturday:

Motherwell 2 (Maswanhise 20, Sparrow 34) St Johnstone 1 (Clark 58-pen)

Hibernian 1 (Cadden 90+4-pen) St Mirren 2 (McMenamin 16, 31)

Dundee United 3 (Stephenson 57, Dalby 68, Stirton 90+2) Ross County 0

Aberdeen 4 (Palaversa 53, Keskinen 57, Besuijen 72, Nisbet 90+7) Dundee 1 (Murray 70)

Playing Sunday (all times GMT)

Kilmarnock v Celtic (1500), Rangers v Hearts (1700)

