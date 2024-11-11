Open Menu

Football: Scottish Premiership Results

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 11, 2024 | 12:10 AM

Football: Scottish Premiership results

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Scottish Premiership results on Sunday:

Kilmarnock 0 Celtic 2 (McGregor 45+4, Kuhn 71)

Rangers 1 (Dessers 6) Hearts 0

Played Saturday

Motherwell 2 (Maswanhise 20, Sparrow 34) St Johnstone 1 (Clark 58-pen)

Hibernian 1 (Cadden 90+4-pen) St Mirren 2 (McMenamin 16, 31)

Dundee United 3 (Stephenson 57, Dalby 68, Stirton 90+2) Ross County 0

Aberdeen 4 (Palaversa 53, Keskinen 57, Besuijen 72, Nisbet 90+7) Dundee 1 (Murray 70)

afp

