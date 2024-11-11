Football: Scottish Premiership Results
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 11, 2024 | 12:10 AM
Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Scottish Premiership results on Sunday:
Kilmarnock 0 Celtic 2 (McGregor 45+4, Kuhn 71)
Rangers 1 (Dessers 6) Hearts 0
Played Saturday
Motherwell 2 (Maswanhise 20, Sparrow 34) St Johnstone 1 (Clark 58-pen)
Hibernian 1 (Cadden 90+4-pen) St Mirren 2 (McMenamin 16, 31)
Dundee United 3 (Stephenson 57, Dalby 68, Stirton 90+2) Ross County 0
Aberdeen 4 (Palaversa 53, Keskinen 57, Besuijen 72, Nisbet 90+7) Dundee 1 (Murray 70)
afp
