Football: Scottish Premiership Results
Muhammad Irfan Published November 24, 2024 | 10:00 AM
Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Scottish Premiership results on Saturday:
Dundee 4 (McGhee 26, Triantis 31-og, Palmer-Houlden 45+2, Main 90+2) Hibernian 1 (Cadden 2)
Hearts 1 (Drammeh 82) Celtic 4 (Furuhashi 55, 60, Idah 78, 90+4-pen)
Rangers 1 (Cerny 66) Dundee United 1 (Dalby 36)
Ross County 2 (Hale 47, Nisbet 54) Motherwell 1 (Robinson 83)
St Johnstone 1 (Kirk 53) Kilmarnock 0
St Mirren 2 (Olusanya 19, Taylor 83) Aberdeen 1 (McGrath 50)
