Open Menu

Football: Scottish Premiership Results

Muhammad Irfan Published November 24, 2024 | 10:00 AM

Football: Scottish Premiership results

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Scottish Premiership results on Saturday:

Dundee 4 (McGhee 26, Triantis 31-og, Palmer-Houlden 45+2, Main 90+2) Hibernian 1 (Cadden 2)

Hearts 1 (Drammeh 82) Celtic 4 (Furuhashi 55, 60, Idah 78, 90+4-pen)

Rangers 1 (Cerny 66) Dundee United 1 (Dalby 36)

Ross County 2 (Hale 47, Nisbet 54) Motherwell 1 (Robinson 83)

St Johnstone 1 (Kirk 53) Kilmarnock 0

St Mirren 2 (Olusanya 19, Taylor 83) Aberdeen 1 (McGrath 50)

Related Topics

Rangers Dalby Idah Aberdeen Dundee McGrath

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024

37 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024

1 hour ago
 Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

16 hours ago
 Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Sh ..

Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..

16 hours ago
 PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for N ..

PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest

16 hours ago
 NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens ..

NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi

16 hours ago
Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions ..

Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup

18 hours ago
 PCB changes venue for first 50-over match between ..

19 hours ago
 Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any ..

Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad

20 hours ago
 Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over ..

Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..

20 hours ago
 PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel includ ..

PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad

21 hours ago
 No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s pro ..

No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call

23 hours ago

More Stories From World