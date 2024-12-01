Football: Scottish Premiership Results
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 01, 2024 | 07:10 PM
Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Scottish Premiership results on Sunday:
St Johnstone 0 Rangers 1 (Holt 63-og)
Playing later
Hearts v Aberdeen (1500 GMT)
Played Saturday
Kilmarnock 1 (Wales 80) Dundee 1 (Cameron 71)
Motherwell 0 Hibernian 3 (Hoilett 26, Kukharevych 38, Campbell 81)
Dundee United 2 (Holt 79-pen, Adegboyega 90+3) St Mirren 0
Celtic 5 (Scales 10, McCowan 27, Bernardo 35, McGregor 36, Idah 40) Ross County 0
