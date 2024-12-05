Football: Scottish Premiership Results
Umer Jamshaid Published December 05, 2024 | 08:30 AM
Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Scottish Premiership results on Wednesday:
Aberdeen 0 Celtic 1 (Hatate 78)
Dundee 4 (Adewumi 14, Tiffoney 60, Cameron 63, 67) Motherwell 1 (Stamatelopoulos 19)
Rangers 6 (Tavernier 37, Danilo 53, Igamane 55, Cerny 61, Dessers 69, 77) Kilmarnock 0
