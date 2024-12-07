Football: Scottish Premiership Results
Sumaira FH Published December 07, 2024 | 11:10 PM
Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Scottish Premiership results on Saturday:
Aberdeen 1 (Clarkson 56) St Johnstone 1 (Kirk 25)
Celtic 3 (Engels 6, Newell 54-og, Furuhashi 84) Hibernian 0
Dundee Utd 1 (Dalby 79) Kilmarnock 1 (Anderson 90+5-pen)
Hearts 2 (Shankland 21, 31) Dundee 0
St Mirren 0 Motherwell 1 (Watt 90+4)
Playing Sunday
Ross County v Rangers (1200 GMT)
