Football: Scottish Premiership Results
Faizan Hashmi Published December 15, 2024 | 10:10 PM
Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) Scottish Premiership result on Sunday:
Kilmarnock 1 (Anderson 18-pen) Hearts 0
Played Saturday
Hibernian 3 (Gayle 45+6, Youan 73-pen, Campbell 90+4) Ross County 1 (Campbell 3)
Motherwell 4 (Stamatelopoulos 1, 40, Halliday 33, Sparrow 67) Dundee Utd 3 (Dalby 7-pen, 54, Moult 87)
St Johnstone 2 (Kirk 52, Kimpioka 81) St Mirren 3 (Phillips 10, Mooney 88, Idowu 90+9-pen)
afp
