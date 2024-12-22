Football: Scottish Premiership Results
Muhammad Irfan Published December 22, 2024 | 12:50 AM
Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Scottish Premiership results on Saturday:
Aberdeen 1 (Keskinen 14) Hibernian 3 (Youan 18, Cadden 35, Boyle 49)
Ross County 1 (Efete 46) St Mirren 2 (Iacovitti 27, Smyth 89)
Playing Sunday
Dundee United v Celtic (1200 GMT), Hearts v St Johnstone (1500 GMT)
Played Friday
Motherwell 1 (Gordon 17) Kilmarnock 1 (Polworth 74)
