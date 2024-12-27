Football: Scottish Premiership Results
Faizan Hashmi Published December 27, 2024 | 01:50 AM
Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Scottish Premiership results on Thursday:
Hearts 1 (Bushiri 45+2-og) Hibernian 2 (Rowles 9-og, Gayle 78)
St.
Johnstone 1 (Kirk 44) Dundee United 2 (Middleton 51, Dalby 60)
Kilmarnock 4 (Vassell 18, Watson 59, Cameron 87, Anderson 90+3) Aberdeen 0
Dundee 0 Ross County 3 (Chilvers 23, Nisbet 70, White 78-pen)
Celtic 4 (Engels 45+1-pen, Maeda 57, Kuhn 74, Hatate 81) Motherwell 0
St. Mirren 2 (Smyth 30-pen, Boyd-Munce 90+3) Rangers 1 (Pereira 61)
Recent Stories
Five medical staff killed in Israeli shelling of Gaza hospital
NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility
Oil spill prompts national emergency in Russia
Arab League warns against attempts to ignite discord in Syria
Ministry of Religious Affairs, Saudi Airlines ink Hajj flight agreement
Putin says Slovakia offered to host Ukraine peace talks
Finns probe ship from Russia for 'sabotage' of cables
UNIFIL expresses concern over Israeli violations in South Lebanon
Mohammed bin Rashid reviews progress of AED3.6 billion Hatta development project ..
Egypt denounces Israeli Minister's storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque
Russian air defenses may have hit Azerbaijan plane: US official
Food Authority conducts raids in DIKhan
More Stories From World
-
Football: Scottish Premiership results5 minutes ago
-
Three dead, four injured in Norway bus accident15 minutes ago
-
WHO chief unhurt after Israeli airstrike that killed 2 people at Yemen airport: UN25 minutes ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership table25 minutes ago
-
Fernandes sent off as Man Utd crash at Wolves, troubled Man City held by Everton55 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League results -- 2nd update1 hour ago
-
'Logical' that fatigued Spurs are faltering - Postecoglou1 hour ago
-
Troubled Man City held by lowly Everton, Chelsea title bid rocked2 hours ago
-
Putin says Slovakia offered to host Ukraine peace talks2 hours ago
-
Finns probe ship from Russia for 'sabotage' of cables2 hours ago
-
Russian air defenses may have hit Azerbaijan plane: US official2 hours ago
-
Azerbaijan believes missile downed plane, Russia warns against 'hypotheses'2 hours ago