Football: Scottish Premiership Results

Faizan Hashmi Published December 27, 2024 | 01:50 AM

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Scottish Premiership results on Thursday:

Hearts 1 (Bushiri 45+2-og) Hibernian 2 (Rowles 9-og, Gayle 78)

St.

Johnstone 1 (Kirk 44) Dundee United 2 (Middleton 51, Dalby 60)

Kilmarnock 4 (Vassell 18, Watson 59, Cameron 87, Anderson 90+3) Aberdeen 0

Dundee 0 Ross County 3 (Chilvers 23, Nisbet 70, White 78-pen)

Celtic 4 (Engels 45+1-pen, Maeda 57, Kuhn 74, Hatate 81) Motherwell 0

St. Mirren 2 (Smyth 30-pen, Boyd-Munce 90+3) Rangers 1 (Pereira 61)

