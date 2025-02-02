Open Menu

Football: Scottish Premiership Results

Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2025 | 02:10 AM

Football: Scottish Premiership results

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Scottish Premiership results on Saturday:

St Mirren 0 St Johnstone 1 (Mikulic 71)

Hibernian 2 (Triantis 24, Cadden 48) Aberdeen 0

Dundee 0 Hearts 6 (Shankland 15, Spittal 17, Kabangu 51, 77, Drammeh 67, Vargas 90+2)

Kilmarnock 1 (Watkins 72) Dundee United 0

Playing Sunday (1500 GMT)

Motherwell v Celtic, Rangers v Ross County

