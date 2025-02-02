Open Menu

Football: Scottish Premiership Results

Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2025 | 11:50 PM

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Scottish Premiership results on Sunday:

Rangers 4 (Hagi 18, 25, Souttar 36, Tavernier 79-pen) Ross County 0

Motherwell 1 (Armstrong 23) Celtic 3 (Maeda 1, Idah 29, Jota 90+4)

Played Saturday

St Mirren 0 St Johnstone 1 (Mikulic 71)

Hibernian 2 (Triantis 24, Cadden 48) Aberdeen 0

Dundee 0 Hearts 6 (Shankland 15, Spittal 17, Kabangu 51, 77, Drammeh 67, Vargas 90+2)

Kilmarnock 1 (Watkins 72) Dundee United 0

