Football: Scottish Premiership Results
Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2025 | 11:50 PM
Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Scottish Premiership results on Sunday:
Rangers 4 (Hagi 18, 25, Souttar 36, Tavernier 79-pen) Ross County 0
Motherwell 1 (Armstrong 23) Celtic 3 (Maeda 1, Idah 29, Jota 90+4)
Played Saturday
St Mirren 0 St Johnstone 1 (Mikulic 71)
Hibernian 2 (Triantis 24, Cadden 48) Aberdeen 0
Dundee 0 Hearts 6 (Shankland 15, Spittal 17, Kabangu 51, 77, Drammeh 67, Vargas 90+2)
Kilmarnock 1 (Watkins 72) Dundee United 0
