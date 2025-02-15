Football: Scottish Premiership Results
Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2025 | 11:20 PM
Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Scottish Premiership results on Saturday:
Celtic 3 (McGregor 23, Jota 35, Idah 84) Dundee United 0
Dundee 1 (Palmer-Houlden 54) Aberdeen 2 (Nisbet 29, Keskinen 52)
Kilmarnock 3 (Polworth 9, Murray 56, Wales 60) St Johnstone 1 (Carey 90+1)
Motherwell 0 Ross County 3 (Hale 32, 59, Randall 89)
Playing Sunday (all times GMT)
Hearts v Rangers (1200), St Mirren v Hibernian (1400)
