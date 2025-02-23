Open Menu

Football: Scottish Premiership Results

Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2025 | 09:00 PM

Football: Scottish Premiership results

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Scottish Premiership results on Sunday:

St Johnstone 1 (Sidibeh 54) Hearts 2 (Kabangu 36, 57)

Hibernian 2 (Campbell 2, 45+4) Celtic 1 (Maeda 68)

Dundee United 1 (Dalby 31) Motherwell 0

Rangers 0 St.

Mirren 2 (Mandron 51, Olusanya 70)

Aberdeen 1 (Dabbagh 90+1) Kilmarnock 0

Ross County 3 (Philips 18, Wright 47, Chilvers 49) Dundee 1 (Murray 4)

