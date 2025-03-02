Football: Scottish Premiership Results
Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2025 | 01:40 AM
Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Scottish Premiership results on Saturday:
Dundee 1 (Murray 43) St. Johnstone 1 (Kirk 40)
Rangers 1 (Dessers 54) Motherwell 2 (Armstrong 9, Sparrow 30)
Ross County 1 (Philips 35) Kilmarnock 0
St.
Mirren 2 (John 33, Phillips 48) Celtic 5 (Schlupp 28, Engels 45+1-pen, Yang 68, 90+3, Maeda 88)
Playing Sunday
Hibernian v Hearts
Aberdeen v Dundee United
Recent Stories
Hasher bin Maktoum crowns winners of 33rd Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
Anwar Gargash, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs discuss bila ..
Gaza death toll rises as Israeli bulldozers demolish homes
Supreme Court to rule on appeals of ‘Justice and Dignity’ case on March 4
King of Jordan stresses need to rebuild Gaza without displacing its residents
UAE sends ‘Zayed Humanitarian Ship 7’ to aid Gaza as part of Operation Chiva ..
Israel’s attempt to dismantle agency would not resolve Palestinian refugee iss ..
Muslim Council of Elders launches prominent programmes during Ramadan
Pakistan likely to include young layers in squad for T20I series against New Zea ..
Four killed as Cyclone Garance slams into France's Reunion Island
Mustafa Aamir Murder case: Sindh Prosecution expresses dissatisfaction over poli ..
Alam Group of Companies, CND Clean Energy MoU at Solar Pakistan Exhibition
More Stories From World
-
Football: Scottish Premiership results6 minutes ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership table6 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table16 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results - 1st update26 minutes ago
-
Football: English FA Cup results -- collated26 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results36 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A result - 1st update46 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table1 hour ago
-
Football: English FA Cup results1 hour ago
-
RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update2 hours ago
-
Pakistan calls for UN Security Council reform, more transparency in its subsidiary bodies2 hours ago
-
Football: English Championship table2 hours ago