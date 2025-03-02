Open Menu

Football: Scottish Premiership Results

Published March 02, 2025

Football: Scottish Premiership results

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Scottish Premiership results on Sunday:

Aberdeen 2 (Nisbet 75, 90+1) Dundee United 2 (Sevelj 20, Dalby 45+9)

Hibernian 2 (Boyle 6, Iredale 74) Hearts 1 (Grant 9)

Played Saturday

Dundee 1 (Murray 43) St.

Johnstone 1 (Kirk 40)

Rangers 1 (Dessers 54) Motherwell 2 (Armstrong 9, Sparrow 30)

Ross County 1 (Philips 35) Kilmarnock 0

St. Mirren 2 (John 33, Phillips 48) Celtic 5 (Schlupp 28, Engels 45+1-pen, Yang 68, 90+3, Maeda 88)

