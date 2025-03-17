Open Menu

Football: Scottish Premiership Results

March 17, 2025

Football: Scottish Premiership results

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Scottish Premiership results on Sunday:

Celtic 2 (Maeda 49, Hatate 74) Rangers 3 (Raskin 4, Diomande 37, Igamane 88)

Dundee United 2 (Middleton 31, Trapanovski 49) Dundee 4 (McGhee 17, 39, Tiffoney 23, Murray 90+7-pen)

Played Saturday

Motherwell 2 (Slattery 35, 71) St Mirren 2 (Boyd-Munce 23, Phillips 33)

Hearts 2 (Kabangu 26, Grant 89) Ross County 0

St Johnstone 0 Aberdeen 0

Kilmarnock 1 (Murray 90+2) Hibernian 1 (Boyle 25)

