Football: Scottish Premiership Results
Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2025 | 01:20 AM
Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Scottish Premiership results on Sunday:
Celtic 2 (Maeda 49, Hatate 74) Rangers 3 (Raskin 4, Diomande 37, Igamane 88)
Dundee United 2 (Middleton 31, Trapanovski 49) Dundee 4 (McGhee 17, 39, Tiffoney 23, Murray 90+7-pen)
Played Saturday
Motherwell 2 (Slattery 35, 71) St Mirren 2 (Boyd-Munce 23, Phillips 33)
Hearts 2 (Kabangu 26, Grant 89) Ross County 0
St Johnstone 0 Aberdeen 0
Kilmarnock 1 (Murray 90+2) Hibernian 1 (Boyle 25)
