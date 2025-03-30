Open Menu

Football: Scottish Premiership Results

Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2025 | 01:10 AM

Football: Scottish Premiership results

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Scottish Premiership results on Saturday:

St. Mirren 5 (Boyd-Munce 6, 58, Idowu 9-pen, O'Hara 65, John 69) Kilmarnock 1 (Anderson 88-pen)

Hibernian 3 (Hoilett 18, Boyle 29, Bowie 90+5-pen) St.

Johnstone 0

Aberdeen 4 (Dorrington 13, Clarkson 37, Nisbet 77, 90+2) Motherwell 1 (Slattery 5)

Celtic 3 (Maeda 17, 41, Jota 24) Hearts 0

Dundee 3 (Murray 2, Shaughnessy 19, Tiffoney 62) Rangers 4 (Shaughnessy 43-og, Tavernier 76, Lawrence 81, Dessers 90+3)

Playing Sunday

Ross County v Dundee Utd (1330 GMT)

