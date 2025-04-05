Open Menu

Football: Scottish Premiership Results

Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2025 | 11:30 PM

Football: Scottish Premiership results

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) Scottish Premiership results on Saturday:

Rangers 0 Hibernian 2 (Levitt 8, Boyle 69)

Dundee 2 (Murray 2, 63) St.

Mirren 0

Kilmarnock 2 (Murray 22, Wright 53) Motherwell 0

Ross County 0 Aberdeen 1 (Morris 33)

Playing Sunday

St. Johnstone v Celtic

Hearts v Dundee United

Recent Stories

UAE secures seat on UN Commission on Narcotic Drug ..

UAE secures seat on UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs representing Asia-Pacific Gr ..

21 minutes ago
 Dubai World Cup 2025: Soul Rush champion of 7th Ro ..

Dubai World Cup 2025: Soul Rush champion of 7th Round Dubai Turf

36 minutes ago
 Dubai World Cup: Dark Saffron makes history in Dub ..

Dubai World Cup: Dark Saffron makes history in Dubai Golden Shaheen

1 hour ago
 Dubai World Cup: Admire Daytona champion of 5th Ro ..

Dubai World Cup: Admire Daytona champion of 5th Round 'UAE Derby'

2 hours ago
 Butheeb Endurance Village hosts Al Etihad Enduranc ..

Butheeb Endurance Village hosts Al Etihad Endurance Cup for Private Owners tomor ..

2 hours ago
 Believing wins Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint of Dubai Wor ..

Believing wins Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint of Dubai World Cup

3 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor opens up about her favorite dish

Kareena Kapoor opens up about her favorite dish

3 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia imposes temporary visa ban on Pakista ..

Saudi Arabia imposes temporary visa ban on Pakistan, 13 other countries for Hajj ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai World Cup: Raging Torrent eases to victory i ..

Dubai World Cup: Raging Torrent eases to victory in 1600-metre Godolphin Mile

3 hours ago
 Major wildlife protection action in Punjab: 110 qu ..

Major wildlife protection action in Punjab: 110 quails recovered

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre launches Index to ..

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre launches Index to Measure Relationship Strength ..

4 hours ago
 Godolphin's Dubai Future won the $1 million Dubai ..

Godolphin's Dubai Future won the $1 million Dubai Gold Cup

4 hours ago

More Stories From World