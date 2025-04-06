Open Menu

Football: Scottish Premiership Results

Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Football: Scottish Premiership results

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) Scottish Premiership results on Sunday:

St Johnstone 1 (Balodis 4) Celtic 0

Playing later

Hearts v Dundee United (1330 GMT)

Played Saturday

Rangers 0 Hibernian 2 (Levitt 8, Boyle 69)

Dundee 2 (Murray 2, 63) St Mirren 0

Kilmarnock 2 (Murray 22, Wright 53) Motherwell 0

Ross County 0 Aberdeen 1 (Morris 33)

