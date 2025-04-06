Football: Scottish Premiership Results
Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2025 | 06:20 PM
Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) Scottish Premiership results on Sunday:
St Johnstone 1 (Balodis 4) Celtic 0
Playing later
Hearts v Dundee United (1330 GMT)
Played Saturday
Rangers 0 Hibernian 2 (Levitt 8, Boyle 69)
Dundee 2 (Murray 2, 63) St Mirren 0
Kilmarnock 2 (Murray 22, Wright 53) Motherwell 0
Ross County 0 Aberdeen 1 (Morris 33)
