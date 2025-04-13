Football: Scottish Premiership Results
Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2025 | 12:10 AM
Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Scottish Premiership results on Saturday:
Celtic 5 (Hatate 9, 24, Maeda 11, Carter-Vickers 21, Ralston 90+3) Kilmarnock 1 (Armstrong 29)
St.
Mirren 3 (Boyd-Munce 36, Ayunga 50, Idowu 86) Ross County 2 (Hale 22, White 63)
Motherwell 0 Hearts 0
Dundee United 1 (Adegboyega 25) St. Johnstone 0
Playing Sunday
Aberdeen v Rangers
Hibernian v Dundee
