Football: Scottish Premiership Results

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2025 | 12:20 AM

Football: Scottish Premiership results

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Scottish Premiership results on Sunday:

Aberdeen 2 (Clarkson 31, Gueye 44) Rangers 2 (Igamane 49, Hagi 90+6)

Hibernian 4 (Bushiri 26, Bowie 68, 84, Gayle 78) Dundee 0

Played Saturday

Celtic 5 (Hatate 9, 24, Maeda 11, Carter-Vickers 21, Ralston 90+3) Kilmarnock 1 (Armstrong 29)

St.

Mirren 3 (Boyd-Munce 36, Ayunga 50, Idowu 86) Ross County 2 (Hale 22, White 63)

Motherwell 0 Hearts 0

Dundee United 1 (Adegboyega 25) St. Johnstone 0

