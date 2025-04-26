Football: Scottish Premiership Results
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2025 | 06:50 PM
Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Scottish Premiership results on Saturday:
Dundee United 0 Celtic 5 (Strain 30-og, Kuhn 38, 45+3, Idah 47, 58)
Playing later (1400 GMT)
Aberdeen v Hibernian, St Mirren v Rangers, Hearts v Dundee, Kilmarnock v Ross County, Motherwell v St Johnstone
Recent Stories
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression
SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security
Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM
From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics
BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025
Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over referee complaints
Pakistan to approach int’l forums for Indus Water Treaty issue suspended by In ..
DPM, Iranian FM discuss regional developments
DPM visits MOFA's operation room to monitor Pakistan-India relations
Trinidad and Tobago votes for parliament, PM, with opposition in lead
More Stories From World
-
The faithful fill Vatican and Rome streets to witness historic funeral6 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League results6 minutes ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership results6 minutes ago
-
Iran, US hold new round of high-stakes nuclear talks26 minutes ago
-
'Shared loss': Filipino Catholics bid Pope Francis farewell46 minutes ago
-
Francis laid to rest as 400,000 mourn pope 'with an open heart'46 minutes ago
-
Major blast at south Iran port injures hundreds1 hour ago
-
Foreign carmakers strive for 'China Speed' to stay in race2 hours ago
-
ATP Madrid Masters/WTA 1000 results2 hours ago
-
Golf: LPGA Chevron Championship scores2 hours ago
-
Hundreds of thousands at funeral mourn pope 'with an open heart'3 hours ago
-
Up at dawn for front-row seat to history at Francis's funeral3 hours ago