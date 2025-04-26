Open Menu

Football: Scottish Premiership Results

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2025 | 06:50 PM

Football: Scottish Premiership results

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Scottish Premiership results on Saturday:

Dundee United 0 Celtic 5 (Strain 30-og, Kuhn 38, 45+3, Idah 47, 58)

Playing later (1400 GMT)

Aberdeen v Hibernian, St Mirren v Rangers, Hearts v Dundee, Kilmarnock v Ross County, Motherwell v St Johnstone

More Stories From World