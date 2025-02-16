Football: Scottish Premiership Results -- Collated
Published February 16, 2025
Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Collated Scottish Premiership results on Sunday:
Hearts 1 (Steinwender 49) Rangers 3 (McCart 20-og, 73-og, Cerny 61)
St Mirren 0 Hibernian 0
Played Saturday
Celtic 3 (McGregor 23, Jota 35, Idah 84) Dundee United 0
Dundee 1 (Palmer-Houlden 54) Aberdeen 2 (Nisbet 29, Keskinen 52)
Kilmarnock 3 (Polworth 9, Murray 56, Wales 60) St Johnstone 1 (Carey 90+1)
Motherwell 0 Ross County 3 (Hale 32, 59, Randall 89)
