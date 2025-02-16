Open Menu

Football: Scottish Premiership Results -- Collated

Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2025 | 09:20 PM

Football: Scottish Premiership results -- collated

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Collated Scottish Premiership results on Sunday:

Hearts 1 (Steinwender 49) Rangers 3 (McCart 20-og, 73-og, Cerny 61)

St Mirren 0 Hibernian 0

Played Saturday

Celtic 3 (McGregor 23, Jota 35, Idah 84) Dundee United 0

Dundee 1 (Palmer-Houlden 54) Aberdeen 2 (Nisbet 29, Keskinen 52)

Kilmarnock 3 (Polworth 9, Murray 56, Wales 60) St Johnstone 1 (Carey 90+1)

Motherwell 0 Ross County 3 (Hale 32, 59, Randall 89)

Recent Stories

AOI in negotiations with Emirati investors to esta ..

AOI in negotiations with Emirati investors to establish three new factories

56 minutes ago
 Dubai Culture wins two accolades at 2025 Internati ..

Dubai Culture wins two accolades at 2025 International Brilliance Awards

2 hours ago
 Calidus to launch seven new UAE-made defense produ ..

Calidus to launch seven new UAE-made defense products at IDEX 2025

2 hours ago
 Egypt, Jordan emphasise necessity of starting reco ..

Egypt, Jordan emphasise necessity of starting reconstruction of Gaza Strip witho ..

3 hours ago
 ATERMES to showcase next-generation surveillance t ..

ATERMES to showcase next-generation surveillance technology at IDEX 2025

3 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Festival ..

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Festival set for 18 February

3 hours ago
Museum of Future welcomes global leaders, dignitar ..

Museum of Future welcomes global leaders, dignitaries

4 hours ago
 Tawazun Council sees anticipation, adaptation, fut ..

Tawazun Council sees anticipation, adaptation, future readiness converge to stre ..

4 hours ago
 UAE emerges as global centre for supporting intern ..

UAE emerges as global centre for supporting international efforts to maintain se ..

5 hours ago
 Belgian government to save 30%t on costs of cabine ..

Belgian government to save 30%t on costs of cabinets

5 hours ago
 UAE President receives Russian First Deputy Prime ..

UAE President receives Russian First Deputy Prime Minister

5 hours ago
 International Defence Conference 2025 discusses gl ..

International Defence Conference 2025 discusses global disruptions, defence prep ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World