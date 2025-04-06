Open Menu

Football: Scottish Premiership Results -- Collated

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2025 | 10:00 PM

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) Collated Scottish Premiership results on Sunday:

Hearts 0 Dundee United 1 (Dalby 67)

St Johnstone 1 (Balodis 4) Celtic 0

Played Saturday

Rangers 0 Hibernian 2 (Levitt 8, Boyle 69)

Dundee 2 (Murray 2, 63) St Mirren 0

Kilmarnock 2 (Murray 22, Wright 53) Motherwell 0

Ross County 0 Aberdeen 1 (Morris 33)

