Football: Scottish Premiership Results -- Collated
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2025 | 10:00 PM
Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) Collated Scottish Premiership results on Sunday:
Hearts 0 Dundee United 1 (Dalby 67)
St Johnstone 1 (Balodis 4) Celtic 0
Played Saturday
Rangers 0 Hibernian 2 (Levitt 8, Boyle 69)
Dundee 2 (Murray 2, 63) St Mirren 0
Kilmarnock 2 (Murray 22, Wright 53) Motherwell 0
Ross County 0 Aberdeen 1 (Morris 33)
