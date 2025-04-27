Football: Scottish Premiership Results -- Collated
Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2025 | 01:00 AM
Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Collated Scottish Premiership results on Saturday:
Aberdeen 1 (Nisbet 80) Hibernian 0
Dundee United 0 Celtic 5 (Strain 30-og, Kuhn 38, 45+3, Idah 47, 58)
Hearts 0 Dundee 1 (Murray 38)
Kilmarnock 2 (Anderson 36, Donnelly 69) Ross County 0
Motherwell 3 (Slattery 39, Sprangler 40-og, Sparrow 48) St Johnstone 2 (Kirk 6, Watt 66)
St Mirren 2 (O'Hara 44, McMenamin 73) Rangers 2 (Dessers 42, Raskin 52)
